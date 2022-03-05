Webster Bank N. A. Has $156,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 96.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 234,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,067,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,870,000 after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $156.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.