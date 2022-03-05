Webster Bank N. A. Has $264,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

