Webster Bank N. A. Has $446,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.15.

AVGO stock opened at $595.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $597.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.