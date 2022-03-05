Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AT&T by 10,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $23.87 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service.

