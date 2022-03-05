Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

