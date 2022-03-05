Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.