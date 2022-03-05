Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,137 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.54% of Bristow Group worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,355,000 after acquiring an additional 787,498 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 830,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 55,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristow Group news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $118,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTOL opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.28. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

