Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 15,706 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,706 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 151,044 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,535,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after buying an additional 83,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.12.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,629 shares of company stock worth $525,290. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

