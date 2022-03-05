Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 585,056 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,056 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.58% of Vincerx Pharma worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024. Insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VINC shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.