Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 652,601 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,601 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 723,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after buying an additional 412,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DCT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $22.07 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.88, a PEG ratio of 32.39 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.