Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

