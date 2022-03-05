Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Welltower by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after acquiring an additional 97,376 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

