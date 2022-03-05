West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Raised by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,774,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after acquiring an additional 153,180 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,562.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 70,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of WST opened at $387.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

