Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,044 shares of company stock valued at $256,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth $470,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

