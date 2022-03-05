Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

