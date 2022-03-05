Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Update

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

UP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,531. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

