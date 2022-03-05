Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Update

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 884,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UP traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,531. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

