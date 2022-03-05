Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,399 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $3,624,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.