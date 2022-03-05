Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.49 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

