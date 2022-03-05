Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.81 and a 200-day moving average of $454.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $374.02 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

