Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

