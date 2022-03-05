Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 55 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $267.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

