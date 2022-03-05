William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sterling Check in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

STER has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ STER opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

