William G. Sorenson Sells 30,000 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after buying an additional 739,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,833,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

