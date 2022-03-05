Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WPK opened at C$40.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$34.74 and a 1 year high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Get Winpak alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

In other Winpak news, Director Ilkka Tapio Suominen bought 2,500 shares of Winpak stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,775. Also, Director Antti Aarnio-Wihuri bought 8,000 shares of Winpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.94 per share, with a total value of C$287,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 183,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,587,802. Insiders acquired 10,670 shares of company stock valued at $386,372 in the last ninety days.

About Winpak (Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.