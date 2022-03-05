Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
WPK opened at C$40.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$34.74 and a 1 year high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 8.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.
About Winpak (Get Rating)
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.
Read More
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.