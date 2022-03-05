WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.53

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.53 and last traded at $86.43, with a volume of 1725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,366,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 421,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

