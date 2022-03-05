Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wix.com worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after acquiring an additional 548,569 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 369,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,394,000 after buying an additional 101,580 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.53.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $73.51 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average is $165.50.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.