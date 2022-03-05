WOO Network (WOO) Trading 10% Higher This Week

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $466.14 million and approximately $21.62 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00035551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00104194 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 955,203,084 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

