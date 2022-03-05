World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,068,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,518,000 after buying an additional 160,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after buying an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after buying an additional 266,081 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

