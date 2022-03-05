Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $383.13 or 0.00972900 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $533.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.96 or 0.06688595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,403.10 or 1.00059149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,657,495 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

