WW International, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WW International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WW. Truist Financial cut their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

WW opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $635.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. WW International has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in WW International in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

