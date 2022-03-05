Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.33.

NYSE:WH opened at $84.52 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

