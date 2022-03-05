Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

