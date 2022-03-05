Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after purchasing an additional 851,841 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after acquiring an additional 623,300 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $9,756,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 436,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

