Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Mar 5th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xinyi Glass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Xinyi Glass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

