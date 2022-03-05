XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Up 54.5% in February

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $1,183,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,400 shares of company stock worth $17,692,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after buying an additional 502,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in XPEL by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 195,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About XPEL (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.