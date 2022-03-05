XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at B. Riley

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. XPEL has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $103.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,273,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,692,402 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in XPEL by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 90.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPEL by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in XPEL by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

