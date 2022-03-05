XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.86

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.86 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.66). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.66), with a volume of 49,848 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.56) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £254.39 million and a PE ratio of 31.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.86.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

