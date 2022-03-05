Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Yum China has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Yum China stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. Yum China has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

