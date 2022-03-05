Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.26. Air Lease posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Lease by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,175 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Air Lease by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.

