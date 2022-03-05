Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 267.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,390,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 120,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

CLLS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 301,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,076. The company has a market cap of $160.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.