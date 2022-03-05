Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

