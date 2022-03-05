Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HGV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

HGV stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,441,172,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,652,000 after purchasing an additional 638,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,077,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

