Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the lowest is ($1.74). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($6.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.45.

NTRA traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,560. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,246 shares of company stock worth $6,489,361. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $379,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $10,283,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

