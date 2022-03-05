Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $9.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olin.
Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Olin stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,606. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. Olin has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $64.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
About Olin (Get Rating)
Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.
