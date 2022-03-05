Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. SLM posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SLM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after buying an additional 2,021,850 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 78,214.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.28.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.