Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Sprout Social stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,327 shares of company stock worth $11,437,897. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

