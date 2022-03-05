Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.54. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.42.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $120.44. 1,364,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,803. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

