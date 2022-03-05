Zacks: Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will post $69.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.40 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $72.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $280.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $297.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $316.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 82,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,057. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In related news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 231,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 159,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,322,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

