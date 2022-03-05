Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

GBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,306 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBT opened at $27.53 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

